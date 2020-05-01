Middleton High School students ‘re-imagine’ how to learn, perform theatre after COVID-19 cancels musical

Site staff by Site staff

So what do you do when your spring high school performance of “Singin’ in the Rain” gets canceled because of a pesky pandemic?

You re-imagine what you can do to still perform and learn while maintaining social distancing. This week Michael Bruno goes back behind the screens with Middleton High School’s “Reimagine Theatre.”

