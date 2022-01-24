Middleton High School, nearby schools on lockdown after report of student with gun

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police say they are investigating a situation near Middleton High School as several schools are under lockdown.

Police said they could not provide more details on the situation that is still unfolding but did confirm there was no active shooter on the school’s campus.

A message from the district to staff at the high school indicated that there was a student on campus with a gun in their backpack. In the message, district officials indicated they believed the student had left the building but they had not been able to confirm that fact at the time.

An e-mail to parents said Middleton High School, Clark Street Community School, and Kromrey Middle School were placed under lockdown as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Sauk Trail Elementary is on a soft hold, according to the e-mail.

News 3 Now has contacted Middleton-Cross Plains school officials for more information but has not yet received a response.

News 3 Now has crews on the way and will have more information as it becomes available and is confirmed.

