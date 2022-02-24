Eye on Education Extra: Middleton High School moving ahead with stadium project

by Chris Stanford

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has announced plans to move forward with a multi-million dollar renovation of the football stadium at Middleton High School.

The project will not need funding through a referendum, because of a “generous” $5-million donation from an alumnus. The cost to upgrade Otto Breitenbach Stadium is estimated between $8-12 million. The additional funding will come from the proceeds of the sale of land near Pope Farm Elementary School and a fundraiser by the Middleton-Cross Plains Education Foundation.

“The MCPASD partnership with the Education Foundation will support the efforts of the community and the school district in creating a stadium complex that is accessible to all and a centerpiece of athletic and activities performance excellence,” said Amber Kiggens-Leifheit, Executive Director of the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Foundation.

