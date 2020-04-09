Middleton first responders surprise 7-year-old boy for birthday

Individuals from the Middleton Police Department, Middleton Fire Department and Middleton Emergency Services drove by the home of Ben, a 7-year-old boy, for his birthday.

Vehicles, illuminated by squad car lights, drove by Ben’s house for his birthday. The first responders shouted “Happy Birthday Ben” outside of their windows and waived to him outside his home.

In addition to stopping by, Middleton Police Department released a video wishing Ben a happy birthday.

“Ben is a little worried that having to cancel his party due to COVID-19 means that he won’t have a birthday,” the post said. “Let’s show him what a virtual birthday party looks like.”

