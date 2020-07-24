Middleton first responders plan community car parade

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department announced Friday that they will host a neighborhood car parade for the community on Thursday, August 6th.

According to the news release, officials had to canceled ‘Our National Night Out’ event due to the coronavirus. First responders did not want the popular event to be a total loss this year, so starting at 6 p.m. on August 6, law enforcement officials will drive through the city.

The release said everyone is invited to come out and wave to first responders as they travel through Middleton. Due to COVID-19 the public is asked to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings recommendations.

First responders will not be throwing or passing out any items during the community parade, the release said.

For more information about the police route during the parade, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments