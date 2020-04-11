Middleton Fire Department responds to a incident involving burst pressure cooker, dispatch says

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Fire Department responded Saturday to an fire-related incident involving a pressure cooker at 2310 Paramenter St.

According to Dane County dispatch, the call came in at 12:01. Dispatch said a pressure cooker had blown up, causing a large amount of smoke to impact the residence.

Dispatch did not have any information about injuries.

This story will be updated if more information is made available.

