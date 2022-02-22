Middleton-Cross Plains to move forward with $8-12M stadium plans

by Kyle Jones

An exterior rendering of the proposed Otto Breitenbach Football Stadium project at Middleton High School. Courstesy: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. An exterior rendering of the proposed Otto Breitenbach Football Stadium project at Middleton High School. Courstesy: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is moving forward with plans to build a multi-million dollar stadium complex.

The MCPASD Board of Education approved the move during a meeting on February 14. The complex will cost between $8-12 million.

“Our stadium complex facilities are inadequate,” district spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said. “Our students and community deserve up-to-date facilities within which they can compete and perform in a wide variety of pursuits.”

Officials said a Middleton High School alumnus donated $5 million toward the project. The district will put forth $2 million, and the rest of the project will be funded by the Middleton-Cross Plains Education Foundation.

Middleton’s plan commission is set to review conceptual plans for the project at its meeting Tuesday evening.

