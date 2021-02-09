Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes in favor of return to in-person hybrid learning for all grades

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Board members from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District unanimously voted Monday night for all grades to return to in-person learning as part of a blended model plan.

The target date for each school in the district to have a phased approach to in-person learning was approved in December, with students in grades Pre-K through 4 returning Feb. 1.

Students at the middle school will return Feb. 22, while the high school will return March 11. Families will still be able to enroll their children in the all-virtual option.

