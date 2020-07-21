Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District votes for all-virtual start to school year

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has voted to start the school year all-virtual.

Board members said having to quarantine students and staff who test positive as well as anyone they were in contact with would be too much of a disruption to learning.

“We know that virtual learning isn’t without its challenges,’’ Superintendent Dana Monogue said. “We also realized that were was no option out there that was going be 100 percent supported by families and staff. However, we will continue to improve the virtual learning experience. Our goal is to still resume in-person instruction as soon as it is safely possible.’’

They said when Public Health Madison and Dane County moves to phase three of its Forward Dane reopening plan, the change will trigger a move to their hybrid model of learning.

