Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District renames indoor pool after longtime athletic director

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is renaming the indoor pool after longtime athletic director Bob Joers.

According to a release, Joers was the indoor pools first director when it opened in 1990. He served as the Middleton High School athletic director since 2011. Joers was the school’s athletic director from 1995-2004 before he and his wife bought The Little Gym.

“There are so many people in the community that do so much and I’m humbled and honored by this recognition,’’ Joers said.

Joers was the Big Eight Conference Athletic Director of the Year in 2019 and the Wisconsin Athletic Directors District 5 Athletic Director of the Year.

“It is only fitting that we name the indoor pool after Bob,’’ Superintendent Dana Monogue said. “Bob is an icon in the community. He has done so much for our students, coaches and families over the years. He has always put people first. He has also built one of the top athletic departments in the state. On top of all that, Bob is a great person.’’

Joers led the MHS boys and girls swimming and diving teams for more than a decade. He founded the Mad-Town Aquatic swim team in 1990.

“That pool was always his vision and is there because of him and his desire to bring the sport of swimming into our community for thousands of children to grow up knowing and loving,’’ MHS girls swimming and diving coach Lauren Cabalka said. “He was the only coach I ever knew, from age 6 through my years at MHS. He was the first person to believe in me as a coach and is the reason I am able to coach in the program he started from scratch.’’

