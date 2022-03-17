Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District receives more than $330K for books, library tech upgrades

by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Students with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will soon have more books and resources to take advantage of thanks to a contribution from the state’s Common School Fund.

In total, the district will get $334,563 to put toward books and technology. The funds, which came from the Common School Fund that is overseen by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, were announced last week as part of a $40 million expansion to public school libraries throughout the state.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who also serves as chair of the BCPL which oversees the distribution of the funds, said during a Thursday morning event at Kromrey Middle School that the more than $330,000 for the MCPASD is the largest distribution of funds in the Common School Fund’s history.

“At the end of the day, our kids are our future and we have to make sure they have the resources they deserve to thrive in our public schools,” Godlewski said. “I am proud to announce this kind of Publisher Clearing House moment with this check today!”

Kromrey students expressed excitement about what the contribution means for their learning, too. Lily, a 7th grader at the school, called herself a “book-obsessed teenager.”

“I’ve grown this really big appreciation for authors and how they write because I read books so much slower now. I pause to appreciate powerful passages, and I stop to theorize and think: ‘What’s going to happen next?’ That’s heightened my reading so much,” she said. “It gives me a connection with the book and its characters, and especially its world because sometimes they’re not that different from ours.”

