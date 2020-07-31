Middletons school district alumni network to host town hall addressing racial injustice

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MIDDLETON, Wis. — After community members called for the school district to address systemic racism and racial disparities within the schools, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Alumni Network is hosting a virtual community town hall on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

According to a release, students, staff, parents and community members are invited to participate. Community members launched a petition with more than 720 signatures, but the district has rejected effort.

“Not only has the District actively rejected such efforts, but they have utilized the virtual nature of their School Board meetings to repeatedly stifle public comment and disenfranchise the voices of BIPOC students, staff, and community members,” the release said.



The MCPASD Alumni Network’s town hall will give individuals a chance to speak about their experiences in Middleton Schools. Anonymous testimonials will be accepted here and will be shared on social media and read during the town hall.

“They use COVID-19 as an excuse to ignore us and our petition, but what was the excuse when only 52% of Black students graduated from MHS in 2014?” Stephen Kolison, an alum from Middleton High School’s class of 2013, said . “What was the excuse when a majority of Black and brown students underperformed in English and Math from 2016-2019 Throughout this process, [the School Board] hasn’t listened to any of the Black and brown families and I’m honestly convinced they care very little for marginalized communities.”

Members of the school board, district administration, Middleton Common Council and Cross Plains Village Board are invited.

BIPOC students and community members will be prioritized the release said, but anyone wishing to speak can email mcpasdnetwork@gmail.com.

The town hall will be accessible through Zoom and on the MCPASD Network Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.