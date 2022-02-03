Middleton council approves moving ahead with airport master plan

by Logan Reigstad

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Common Council on Tuesday voted 7-1 in favor of a resolution to move forward with a master plan that would be a precursor to any expansion of the city’s airport.

The master plan, the first since the city bought the airport more than two decades ago, has been nearly four years in the making.

The resolution identifies a number of potential airport developments ranging from paving a new runway to expanding an existing runway and building an additional hangar. Now that it passed, the improvements could be eligible for federal funding.

Construction is not imminent; studies and public hearings would be held before work would begin.

