Middleton community starts Good Neighbor Hub to support each other during pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton community is offering support to neighbors who may need it during stay-at-home orders.

A group has started the Middleton Good Neighbor Hub, which involves neighbors putting signs in their front yard with their contact information, offering help to anyone who may need it.

The organizer said the school superintendent, mayor and city manager along with several local organizations are involved.

Anyone who needs help getting connected with someone or wants to become a volunteer can email goodneighborhub@gmail.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments