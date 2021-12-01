Michigan man given 10 year sentence for drug trafficking in Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

File photo

MADISON, Wis. – A Michigan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for trafficking drugs in Wisconsin.

In August, Larry Cole, 41, pleaded guilty to possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Police in Rock County stopped Cole in September 2020 after receiving a tip that he was trafficking drugs. During a search, police found three pounds of meth as well as a firearm.

Officials say Cole admitted the drugs and firearm belonged to him.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson presided over the sentencing.

