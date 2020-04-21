Michelle Lynne Pounders

MADISON- Michelle Lynne Pounders, age 51, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 24, 1968, in West Germany, the daughter of Louis and Billy (Springer) Zinger.

Michelle married Daniel Pounders on May 15, 1995 in Reno, Nev. Michelle loved to spend time outside in her garden. She was a loving wife and mother and treasured the time she spent with her family.

Michelle is survived by husband, Daniel; children, Jeremy (Erica) Adams, Jessica (Joshua) Fleming and Michael (Danie) Pounders; brother, Louis Zinger, Jr.; grandchildren, Makenzie, Madison, Monona, Trinidy, Lileyanne, Skylar and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Gunner.

A celebration of Michelle’s life will be held at a later date.

