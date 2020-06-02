Michelle Lee Thomas

Site staff by Site staff

Michelle Thomas, Ruu;c Ska\ Skai\ Winga meaning White Dove, age 41 of Baraboo, Wisconsin walked on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Darwin DeCamp officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, visitation prior to and at the funeral service itself are limited to immediate family. When the service concludes, other people are able to enter and walk past the casket to pay final respects. When this concludes the procession will travel to the cemetery.

Michelle was born January 6, 1979 in Sioux City, Iowa the daughter of Anthony and Vera (Ricehill) Thomas.

Michelle is survived by her children, Julius Green, Waylen Green, Jr., Anthony Gauthier, Amos Gauthier and Tempest Beighley; brothers, Eric Logan and Evan Logan; sisters, Christee Thomas and Leeja Thomas and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Nicole Leonard and Arnalda Cloud.