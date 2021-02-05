Michele Lewis

Michele (“Michael”, Mic) A. Lewis passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2021 at Sauk Prairie Hospital in the company of close family.

Michele was born in Sauk City, WI on July 12th, 1949, the daughter of Frank Signorile, and Janet (Lentz) Signorile. Michele has 5 siblings: Sue (Signorile) Muetz (deceased), Tom Muetz (deceased), Mary (Signorile) Graves, Harrold Graves (deceased), Frank Signorile, Marcia Koenecke Signorile, Angie “Harvey” (Signorile) Burzynski, Jeff Burzynski and Theresa Signorile.

Michele was raised a tom boy, learning to fish, and hunt, from her father Frank. She was mechanically inclined, and helped friends work on cars, which she also enjoyed driving. Michele was also skilled in the kitchen, creating wonderful meals enjoyed by friends and family. You should not leave the table hungry was her motto. Work potlucks frequently requested she make Italian beef. She loved hot air balloons; a love that grew as her two older sisters worked around them. Being born in a river town, she never did learn to swim. She enjoyed singing to country music, as well as a glass of Asti Spumante.

Michele graduated high school from Sauk Prairie High School in Sauk Prairie. She would earn an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Madison Area Technical College. She married Joseph Lewis on May 23rd, 1968. They divorced on June 23rd, 1971.

Michele had three children, a daughter Michelle who was given up for adoption, Ronda (Lewis) Penewell (52) and David Lewis (42). Two grandchildren Mathew Parsons and Alan James Penewell. Two great-grandchildren Sophia Adams-Penewell and Nathaniel Parsons.

Michele was able to say goodbye to her family and friends before passing. All of us will miss her dearly.

