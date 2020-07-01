Michelangelo’s Coffee House implements mask-wearing policy after employees say they were fired for trying to start one

A woman who said she was a former employee told News 3 Now that she and a coworker were fired for trying to require masks be worn inside

MADISON, Wis. — After a woman who said she and a coworker were fired from Michelangelo’s Coffee House for trying to implement a mask-wearing policy in store, the coffee house said its employees have now agreed to wear face masks “in response to the recent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and for the safety of our customers and for each other.”

The coffee house posted the update on Facebook on Wednesday saying that although it is not a requirement in Madison to wear masks, they wanted to address that their health policy “recently has been put into question.”

On Tuesday, Alexis Lynn told News 3 Now, “My coworker and I were fired from Michelangelo’s Coffee House in Madison, WI yesterday after making and displaying a ‘Masks Required’ sign and telling the manager that we would be uncomfortable serving customers and working with other employees who do not wear masks.”

Lynn said it is “impossible for employees to maintain six feet of distance behind the counter and management has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus.”

Lynn told News 3 Now that she and a coworker were told they would no longer be working for the store after “‘holding the store hostage'”

In its Facebook post, Michelangelo’s Coffee House wrote they “highly recommend that our customers wear masks when approaching the counter, staff, or any other patrons for the safety of us all.”

