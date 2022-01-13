Michael Welch

Michael Welch, age 65, passed away at home on January 8th, 2022.

He was the first born to Jim & Terry Welch in Madison, WI on November 22, 1956. He graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in 1975, then went on to the University of Whitewater for 4 years.

Mike was a very talented artist, enjoying photography, drawing, pottery & paintings. Many of his drawings were of favorite comic book characters. Naturally he also loved collecting comic books and all things Marvel, Star Wars & Star Trek. He had a very unique imagination. Mike loved following the Badgers, Packers and Brewers just like his family does.

Mike did not have an easy life and struggled with bipolar disorder. With mental illness there is so much fear, ignorance, misunderstanding and hurtful attitudes that the people who suffer from mental illness needlessly suffer further. Someday a cure will be found, but until then, we need to support and be compassionate to those with mental illness, every bit as much as we support those who suffer from cancer, heart disease or any other illness.

Mike is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; mother, Terry Welch; father, James Welch; sister-in-law, Julie Van Puffelen and is survived by his brothers, David (Sue) Welch; Douglas Welch (Julie); and sister, Jamie Schmitz; his nieces and nephews, Ashley, Lindsay, Kelsey, Henry, Walter, Brynn & Casey. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend Jim Wilbur.

Special thank you to his friend Dan Erbach, who assisted Mike with many appointments and looked in on him for us. We appreciated all you did for him.

The family has chosen to have a private gathering to remember Mike. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local mental health facility can be made in his memory.

~ Beam him up Scotty!

