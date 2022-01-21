Michael Trabbold

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS—Michael A. “Mike” Trabbold, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.

Mike was born on October 22, 1947 to Roland and May (Hernandez) Trabbold in West Allis.

Mike had a business degree and spent the majority of his life as a sales representative.

Mike enjoyed the finer things in life, including fashion, red wine and restaurants. It would not be uncommon for Mike to compliment your attire and look sharp himself. In his free time he loved playing golf.

Mike is survived by his daughter Amy (Lenin) Hernandez of Columbus; his son Andrew Trabbold of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter Francesca Hernandez; step grandson Len Hernandez; two brothers Wally (Marian) Tarmann and Ernie (Darleen) Tarmann both of West Allis; other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Mike’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

