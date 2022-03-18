Michael Schwarz

by Obituaries

Michael J. “Mike” Schwarz, 73, of Spring Green passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on August 6, 1948 the son of Anthony and Mary (Greenheck) Schwarz.

He married his high school sweetheart Ileen Marx on June 22, 1968. Mike went to the Wisconsin School of Electronics and earned an associates degree in Electronic Engineering Technology. In 1972 he purchased the former George’s Radio & TV and for the past 50 years ran it as the well-known & respected Town & Country TV with his brother, Leo and their wives, Ileen & Julie.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, sons-in-law and numerous friends hunting, fishing, ATVing and card playing. He would tell you that his best vacations were his trips to Canada and out west with close friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Ileen; 3 daughters, Lori (Mark) Alt, Michele (Nick) Cady, and Tina (Jason) Trombley; grandsons, Zach, Sam, Caleb, Cole, Brady, Quinn, and Nolan; his siblings, Mary Dailey, Joe (Jackie) Schwarz, Kathy (Norm) Hicks, John Schwarz (Laurie Robinson), Dan (Deb) Schwarz, Theresa (Glen) Bauer, Sue (Gary) Johnson, Bob Schwarz, Vern (Lori) Schwarz, Vince (Donna) Schwarz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Schwarz, and a brother, Leo Schwarz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the St. Kilian’s Catholic Cemetery in Bear Valley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

