Michael S. Patchak

by Obituaries

Michael S. Patchak went home to his lord on February 27, 2022 at 89 years young, surrounded by his family, with his loving wife Carol holding his hand and covering her “Poopsie” with kisses. Mike was born and grew up near Thorp, WI to Albert and Helen Patchak. He graduated from Cadott high school where he met the love of his life Carol Arneson. They were married June 14, 1952 at Drywood Lutheran church. Mike proudly served in the 82nd Airborne division of the Army, and he enjoyed his years as Cub Scout Master in Cadott. Some of his fondest and most memorable stories came from the dunking tank he built with Roy Emerson and ran at the Cadott Neighbor Days. They may have even made a buck or two in the process of making many fun memories. Mike was a proud member of the Boscobel Lions Club for over 45 years with perfect attendance. He loved watching sports especially his beloved Cubbies and was a life long Packer Backer. He retired from Northwest Telephone Co. in 1992 after 22 years, and bought a home near Lake Wisconsin. They then added a second home on wheels and traveled the country polka and trail dancing as they went. Eventually they found their way back to Boscobel WI for their official retirement where he was an active Lion, and was able to watch his great grand children play sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Helen (Ciolkosz) Patchak, siblings Raymond, George (Margot), Susan Cook (Mel), Charlotte Pyzyna (Bill), Ceil Mikulski (Tom), Mae Joswiak (Eddie), and Jack. Survivors: Sister Joann Zimmerman (Ted), brother Richard (Sandy), sister-in-laws Lorraine and Fran Patchak.

Mike is also survived by his devoted wife of almost 70 years Carol (Arneson) Patchak, sons Greg (Melinda), Steve (Kathy), Jeff (Kassie), and daughter Nancy (Lorry). He has 11 grand children, 26 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.

His family would like you all to know that he has finally found out “who stole the kitzka.”

Visitation will be held Friday March 4, at St. John’s Lutheran church in Boscobel from 5-7pm. Funeral service at the church at 7pm.

Visitation Saturday March 5 at Leisers funeral home in Cadott, WI from 1-3pm. Burial at Cadott cemetery at a future date.

Special thanks to the nursing staff at the Gundersen Boscobel hospital.

