Michael S. Holmquist

Michael S. Holmquist, age 66, of Monroe, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Mike was born on June 8, 1953 in Henn, Minnesota. He worked as a cook at various restaurants for over 30 years. Mike and Tammie Wilde were married on October 4, 2009 in Monroe. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Free Church, enjoyed camping and fishing at Blackhawk Lake in Cobb, WI, and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie Holmquist of Monroe; a daughter, Amy Holmquist (fiancé Bob), of Edgerton; a son, Joe Haegney of Janesville; four grandchildren; a sister, Kris Holmquist of Minneapolis, MN; and a brother, Kurt Holmquist of Forest Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty Holmquist.

Memorial services for Michael will be held at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

