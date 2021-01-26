Michael Riechman

Michael Riechman, age 48, of West Point passed away peacefully under Hospice care with immediate family at Cottage Grove WI on Sunday, January 24th 2021. Michael was born in Madison, WI on May 29, 1972, the son of the late Mike and Joan (Maier) Riechman.

He graduated from MATC, Associate Degrees Plumbing technology/Plumber and became a Master Plumber. Michael owned and operated Selwood Plumbing from 2002 until 2017.

Michael enjoyed hunting on his land, fishing, and working on his home and repairing items in his workshop on Lake Wisconsin. Michael loved the waters of Lake Wisconsin and spent his childhood and adult life fishing and boating.

Michael had a heart of gold, he was known to lend a hand, help others anytime, give the shirt off of his back, open up his house and entertain. Many Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewers and UW Football Badger parties were held at Mike’s lake house.

Michael also enjoyed the companionship of his beloved black lab dog Reggie and spending time in the Northwood’s Snowmobiling, Boating, ATVing and spending time around a campfire listening to old country music.

Michael is survived by an Uncle, Don Singler (Naples FL), Aunts, Betty Hutter, Darlene (Gene (deceased)) Pings; and Mary Jane Maier; and many other cousins, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Uncles, George, Ron, Herb, and LaVerne Maier; Ed Mulhall, Gregory Endres, Kenneth Dederich, Howard Lenerz and Rod Hutter; and Aunts, Ann Mulhall; Rose Endres, Florina Lenerz, Betty Jean Maier, Dolores Maier and Florentina Maier.

