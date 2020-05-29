Michael P. Thompson

Michael P. Thompson, born August 24th, 1950 in Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, at the age of 69.

Mike was a graduate of Richland Center High School, Class of 1968, where he made his name playing baseball and pulling pranks. That witty sense of humor would follow (or lead) him through every part of his life. He proudly served our country in the United States Army, where he was based in Germany until his Honorable Discharge in 1971.

After inheriting his father’s strong work ethic and business skills, he boasted a successful career predominantly in retail and sales, and has since passed along that gene to his two children that always made him so proud. He spent many years vacationing in nostalgic Hatfield with family and close friends, leaving behind wonderful and comical memories to last us all a lifetime. Mike loved all things sports, from playing to coaching to watching, and he always stayed loyal to his Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. His commentary before, during, and after each game will be forever missed. And his laughter will never be forgotten.

Mike was survived by his father, Everett “Bud” Thompson of Richland Center; 2 children, Josh (Renza) Thompson of Shawano and Heather Thompson of Oakland, California; 2 sisters, Kathy McCumber and Laurie Thompson, both of Richland Center; 3 grandchildren, Payten Thompson, Jorden Thompson, and Teagen Thompson, all of Shawano; 3 step-grandchildren, Happie Anthony, Reef Anthony, and Morgan Anthony, all of Shawano; 1 niece, Tiffany (Will) Wanless of Amherst, Virginia; and 1 grand-nephew, Jon Carrasquillo of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother and biggest fan, Marian “Peggy” Thompson; nephew, Jon Roh; 1 grand-nephew, Ian Townsend; 1 brother-in-law, Jerry McCumber; and many pets that he always loved like the rest of his family.

A private family burial will be held in the Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Cemetary.

The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.