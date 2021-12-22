Michael “Mike” Stone

by Obituaries

Michael (Mike) Charles Stone of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at the age of 59.

He was born in Columbus, Indiana on June 11, 1962 to Mary Frances Everhart and later adopted by Charles Corbin Stone, Jr. Michael graduated from Burlington High School in Burlington, Wisconsin in 1980.

Above all else, Mike cherished his family. On April 30, 1994, he married his beloved wife, Natalie Ann Stone, in Madison, Wisconsin. Together, they built a beautiful life. His children, Shannon and Sawyer, were his pride and joy. He was the most adoring father who supported every challenge and celebrated every success.

In addition to being a loving husband and father, Mike was an exceptional son, brother, uncle, father-in-law, and friend. Not only did Mike share a special bond with his father, Charles, he also shared a deep connection to his father-in-law, Clayton (Bud) Sanders. They spent many summers enjoying the family cabin in Akeley, Minnesota.

Mike was passionate about his work and dedicated twenty-seven years to Wisconsin Health Fund. As the Benefit Operations Director, Mike continued to seek ways to improve himself and his work. Most recently, Mike was studying cyber security at the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Mike lived a fulfilling life and enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid traveler, reader, hiker, sports-enthusiast, and life-long learner. From canoeing trips in Canada, sight-seeing adventures in Italy and Argentina, to enjoying his morning coffee with a good book on his porch, Mike lived every moment to the fullest. He closely followed the Brewers, Dallas Cowboys, and Wisconsin Badgers basketball where he was a season ticket holder for more than twenty years. In fact, he and his daughter attended the Kohl Center’s opening day on her seventh birthday.

Needless to say, Mike was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed by so many.

Michael is survived by his wife Natalie, children Shannon (Kent) Collier and Sawyer Stone, brother Mitchell (Annette) Stone, sister Julie (Daniel) Busch, brothers Marty (Michelle) and Mark Stiening, niece Andrea Stone, nephews Tucker Stone and Jacob Busch, as well as many other close family and friends including Jessiene Bruce, Marilyn Stone, and Drew Reichart.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home at 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 53590. A memorial service will follow the visitation.

“For though they may be parted,

there is still a chance that they will see.

There will be an answer, let it be.”

