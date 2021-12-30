Michael “Mike” Schumacher

Waunakee- Michael “Mike” Schumacher, age 72, passed away on December 28, 2021, due to complications from diabetes.

Mike was born on August 24, 1949, in Madison, WI to parents Roger and Ida (Blankenheim) Schumacher.

Mike was a 1967 graduate from Lafollette High School, where he was a proud member of the Lafollette Acappella Choir. He graduated from MATC with an associate degree in architectural design he had a lifelong love of design of buildings and houses. He worked as a draftsman at Varco Pruden, Strang Partners, American Structures General, Solar Trac, and CC Erections. Upon his Retirement, Mike worked at Slices and VFW Post 8483.

Mike enjoyed singing and sang in many groups including the St. Dennis Choirs and the Sound Factory Barbershop Quartet. He was also an avid fastpitch softball player during the heyday of Madison Fastpitch Softball. Mike also enjoyed running and competing in many Syttende Mai and Madison Marathon races.

Mike was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp, and he was also a member of VFW Post 8483 and American Legion 481. One of Mike’s greatest thrills was being a Guardian on the Badger Honor Flight and then being honored to be chosen to attend as a Badger Flight Honoree with his son Chad, who gave his father the gift of life when he donated a kidney to Mike.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years Pat; sons, Dennis (Christine), Chad (Tara), Todd (Marisa), and Bryan (Melissa); 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Fiancé Zoe Clough), Grace, Michael, Claire, Gabrielle, Kaitlyn, and Cameron; his siblings, Sandy Buday, Robert (Diane), Al (Sandy), Marie (John) Hewitt, sister-in-law Kathy Retzlaff (Roy), and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Nancy (Vandenberg) Ober, father-in-law and mother-in-law Perry and Pat Vandenberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2021, at 11:00 A.M at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held on Thursday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

“Hi, I’m Mike Schumacher. How do you like me so far?!?”

