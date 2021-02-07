Michael (Mike) Schroeder

OREGON – Michael “Mike” Schroeder, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, of a massive stroke. He was born on July 10, 1967, in Madison, the son of Barbara Matthews and Steven Schroeder. He attended LaFollette High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

After graduating from UW-LaCrosse, Mike worked for Cellular One and began a long career with various cell phone companies as a Regional Manager and Director of Channel Development. His career took him to Louisville, Lexington, Memphis, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Milwaukee. It was during his time in Indianapolis that he met his wife, Lisa Laham. She was the love of his life and they married in June 2008. They welcomed their son, Michael Lukas in 2010 and moved back to the Madison area.

When living in Milwaukee, Mike decided it was time for a career change. His love of computers and technology led him to become a software developer and he worked for companies in the Milwaukee and Madison area.

Mike embraced every part of being a father to Michael. He had a long hockey career from youth to college playing for UW-LaCrosse, and passed his passion for the sport to his son. With Lisa, they shared a love of golf and the family spent many hours together on the course. Mike adored coaching Michael’s baseball and hockey teams and had plans to coach his lacrosse team. Covid restrictions made their bond stronger as they spent hours playing chess and watching sports and movies together. He loved being at the family cottage teaching Michael how to canoe and water ski; all the things he enjoyed in his childhood. His utmost and proudest accomplishment was being a father.

Mike is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Michael Lukas; mother, Barbara Matthews (John); and his sister, Gillian (Jim Molenda). He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Schroeder and his grandparents, Jeanne and Edward Schmook and Arthur and Evelyn Schroeder.

Gunderson Funeral Home, Oregon, WI is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.Gundersonfh.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time TBD.

In lieu of flowers or plants, a memorial fund will be established in Michael S. Schroeder’s name to help youth hockey be accessible to all in the community and eliminate barriers of cost. Mike loved to give back and share his passion of hockey. Through youth hockey, he made lifelong friends and memories and wants nothing more than for any child with that passion to be able to play the game and have those same experiences.

Please consider a donation to:

Verona Youth Hockey Association

In Memory of Michael S. Schroeder

451 E. Verona Ave.

Verona, WI 53593

OR donate online via Venmo: @MSSMemorial-VeronaHockey

