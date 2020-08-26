Michael Lynne “Gully” Gulseth

STOUGHTON – Michael Lynne “Gully” Gulseth, age 61, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1959, in Madison, the son of LaVerne and Betty (Midthun) Gulseth.

Gully graduated from McFarland High School in McFarland, WI. He was a musician and loved to make music. Gully performed mostly locally with many bands and musicians. He was able to play several instruments, but his passion was making music with his harmonica. Gully was very mechanically inclined and liked to work on cars and small engines. He was proud of the 1940 Pontiac that he had restored. Gully was very social and was able to easily make people laugh. He loved the adventures of jet skiing and motorcycling.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Crystal Gulseth; son, Chad (Kathryn) Gulseth; parents, LaVerne and Betty; two brothers, Darrell (Mary) Gulseth and Kendall (Trish) Gulseth; two sisters, Cheryl Cartee and Jaynell Gulseth; granddaughter, Aurelia Gulseth; and grandson, Lachlan Gulseth.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Len Cartee.

A private graveside service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona.

