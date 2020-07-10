Michael Lawrence Roberts

Lone Rock – Michael Lawrence Roberts, age 52 years, of Lone Rock, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness, surrounded by the love of his life, wife Heidi on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in Madison, WI.

He was born in Madison, the son of Richard F and Dorothy F (Swan-Brown) Roberts. Mike would tell you that his greatest gift in life is his wife Heidi, whom he married in Madison, WI on July 19, 1997.

Mike was a loving, funny, musical, industrious, and caring beacon of light. He was always “ok for the humans”. When you were with Mike, he was with you. He was skilled at whatever he chose, but never boastful, and had two labors of love. One was building and repairing bicycles so he started his own business in Lone Rock, WI called Mike’s Bikes in 2012. Mike also worked at Cardinal IG in Spring Green, WI as a floor grinder where he was very proud of his work. His second love, he was a talented multi-instrumentalist musician and songwriter, earning the nickname “Nigel Everything” based on his proficiency on many musical instruments. He recorded at his own home studio with played with Madison bands The Firm Stools and Calico Jane, and contributed to many other musical projects. He was also a passionate golfer and frequent visitor of his favorite golf course, The Springs in Spring Green, especially the back nine. He also enjoyed the Spring Green municipal course with his great friend, Jeff Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife Heidi Ann Roberts, his three brothers, Dave, Scott (Sue), and Steve; his nephew Justin; and niece, Ellys Roberts. Also by his Aunt Cel and cousin, Nancy Roberts in Corvallis, Ore,; his five Keliher cousins and their families; his uncle Gareth Swan-Brown; and many cousins in England. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark Beckley, his father, mother, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Gerald and Patricia Johnson (whom he loved dearly), their three children, Lori(Jerry), Eric (Cheryl) and Jami (Jon); his nephews, Seth, Izak, Evan, Tanner, and Alex; and nieces, Ana and Gwen; and many close friends. Mike is also survived by his golden retriever, Maddie (whom he loved and adored).

A Celebration of Mike’s life is planned for Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home, his favorite place. More Information can be found on the Facebook event page: “Michael Lawrence Roberts Memorial”.

www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-mike-roberts