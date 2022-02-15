Michael Joseph Shepard

by Obituaries

Michael J. Shepard, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, February 12, 2022, at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Burial will be at Lake Delton Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Michael was born June 11, 1958, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of William and Jean (Gall) Shepard. A lifelong native of Wisconsin Dells, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends.

Michael is survived by his sons, Jason Shepard and Josh (Cylinda) Shepard; grandchildren, Carson and Kallie Shepard; mother, Jean Shepard; brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Shepard and Ralph (Linda) Garwood; and a sister, Linda (Bob) Dallman. He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Lon Fuller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

