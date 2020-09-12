Michael Joseph Paggie

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Michael Joseph Paggie, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at University Hospital. He was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Joseph and Stelle Paggie.

Michael had a passion for films and photography. He earned his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1969, concentrating on filmmaking and film history. While still an undergraduate, Michael began teaching the craft of filmmaking at the Madison Art Center. He also became a leading force in Madison’s underground filmmaking community, not only crafting award-winning films, but also featuring screenings of independent films from around the country, often accompanied by guest lectures from the filmmakers themselves.

Michael went on to help create the present Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, serving as its Administrative Director and Business Manager for the past 50 years, and coordinating events such as the annual Art Fair On The Square. He was, according to its director, Steve Fleischman, “a driving force behind the mission of the MMoCA from its very beginning.” Michael was planning to retire at the end of August.

He married Cynthia Ferrell on June 10, 2000, in Madison. The couple traveled extensively in Europe and had plans to move to their favorite spot in Portugal after his retirement. Michael loved cooking, especially rustic Italian dishes with fresh ingredients. He had a life-long passion for baseball and was an avid Cubs fan. He also had a strong affection for dogs and shared his home with neglected Westies over the years.

Michael is survived by his wife, Cynthia; brother, Ron (Limin Yang) Paggie; nephew, Mark Paggie; mother-in-law, Karin Ferrell; two sisters-in-law, Deborah (Michael) Beauchamp and Kelly (Scott) Huber; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A public visitation will be held outdoors at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, with Father Ron Kreul presiding. Due to Dane County gathering restrictions, attendance will be limited to 75 at church. Burial will be held at Ottawa Cemetery in Dousman. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all gatherings.

Memorials may be gifted to MMoCA (Michael Paggie Memorial Fund to support film and video) and Dogtown / Best Friends Animal Society (Michael Paggie Memorial). Please make checks payable to: MMoCA and include Michael Paggie Memorial Fund to memo line. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.