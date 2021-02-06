Michael Jones elected next president of Madison Teachers Inc.

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison West High School teacher Michael Jones was elected Friday the next president of Madison Teachers Incorporated.

According to a Facebook post from the teachers’ union, the general election happened this week, starting on Monday and finishing on Friday.

East High’s Amy Garvoille and Leopold’s Michele Ritt also ran for president.

Jones will bee sworn into office at the May Faculty Representative Council meeting.

