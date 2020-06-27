Michael Johnson speaks with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about Madison protests

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Copyright 2019 CNN Prince Harry Duchess Meghan in Africa.

MADISON, Wis. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson said he spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the phone Saturday afternoon.

On the phone with Prince Harry and Meghan Markel the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry shared that young people voices… Posted by Michael Johnson on Saturday, June 27, 2020

In a Facebook post, Johnson said Prince Harry shared that young people’s voices matter and that their thoughts and prayers are with Madison, wishing the city “all the best.”

He also said Markle has agreed to talk with girls in Wisconsin. Johnson wrote that a conversation will be scheduled soon.

Prince Harry and Markle split from the British royal family earlier this year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments