Michael Johnson awarded Boys & Girls Clubs fo America’s highest honor

Michael Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — Michael Johnson, the CEO and President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, has been awarded with Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s highest honor.

According to a news release, Johnson was awarded the 2020 Heart & Soul Award. Johnson was voted by the community to win the 2020 Wisconsin Man of Excellence Award last month.

Over his ten years as the CEO, Johnson has helped the Club make significant change in the community, leading efforts to develop a five-year, $15-million plan helping to serve more families; tripling the Club’s number of employees; and leading an effort to build a multi-million dollar facility in Sun Prairie.

Johnson has also assisted the community during the coronavirus pandemic, helping raising nearly 43,000 meals for local kids, paying college bills for 61 local students, and hiring 141 teenagers for paid internships, among others achievements.

