Michael J. Sandretto

MADISON – Michael “Mike” Sandretto, 75, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

A private burial for immediate family will be held at Natural Path Sanctuary, Verona, Wisconsin, June 25.

Mike was born in St. Louis to Michael and Rachel (Melosi) Sandretto and was raised in the small town of Pocahontas, Illinois. After attending college, he entered Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island. His tour of duty included serving as Communications Officer on the USS Sample, a destroyer, off the coast of Vietnam. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant before returning to civilian life. Fifty years later, he was still telling stories about the food in the Navy.

After his service, Mike earned an MBA from Indiana University and later a PhD in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. Following that, he taught at Harvard Business School, after which he worked in business, including as a senior manager at Price Waterhouse in Columbus, Ohio, and as the managing director of a Wall Street money management firm. Later he taught accounting at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois. During this time, he did extensive consulting work and published a case book on financial accounting. He was a popular teacher who gave freely of his time and assistance to many students over the years.

Mike was gregarious and enthusiastic about life and his work. He enjoyed his world travels during his time in the Navy and in his career, which took him from Poland to China. He loved long bike rides on open country roads and walking his way back and forth across Madison after retirement. He had a lively sense of humor, and enjoyed both hearing and telling a good story. If the story ended with a punchline about a parrot, so much the better. He had a big heart.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maxine (Mason); his daughter Kate Sandretto (William Chang) and grandsons Ren and Tai; and his daughter Rachel Sandretto (Thomas Christie), as well as his sisters Anita Bedell (Dan) and Linda LaZella (Mike), and his double cousin, Mimi Melosi (Greg Schmidle).

He loved his family and was extraordinarily proud of his daughters and grandsons. We loved him deeply. He will be missed.

The family is grateful to Agrace staff for their wonderful care and support.

Memorials may be made to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison 53711.

