VERONA – Michael J. Pearson, age 55, of Verona, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Mike was born March 12, 1965, in Indiana, the son of Mary Jo (Schneider) and Marion Pearson and spent his childhood in Celina, Ohio. On June 7, 1986, he married his high school sweetheart, Sheila (Schlough), in Middleton.

After moving to Wisconsin, Mike began his career with the Bruce Company, then spent 34 years at UPS where he made many friends along his route. He served on the driver safety committee and once saved a customer’s life. Mike was incredibly hard-working and proud to be a member of Teamsters Local 344.

He was a talented artist, landscaper, fabricator and cellist. Also, Mike was an avid sports fan and automotive enthusiast. He loved gathering with family for campfires, board games, and Packer parties.

Mike’s greatest pride in life was his children and family. He provided his children with opportunities, education and helped them with school projects. Family road trips were also very special to him. He was especially proud to walk both his daughters down the aisle.

Mike was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Sheila Pearson; a proud father to his children, Ashley Pearson (Kevin Werth), Elizabeth “Libby” Yost (Andrew) and Bradley Pearson; and loving grandfather to his grandson, Oliver Michael Pearson-Werth. He is further survived by his mother, Mary Jo Pearson; brother, J.R. Pearson; father and mother-in-law, Stuart and Sandra Schlough; sisters-in-law, Sheryl Klein, Shelley Schlough and Jodie Frideger-Ankney; brother-in-law, Bill Klein; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by his faithful companion, Hope, the family dog.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Pearson, and brother, Matt Pearson.

Mike will be remembered for his infectious smile, kindness, strength, selflessness, and his heart of gold. He will be missed dearly. Blessed be his memory.

A private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Mike’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.