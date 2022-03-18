Michael Hartwick

by Obituaries

Michael “Hardy” J. Hartwick, age 61, of Gratiot, WI, passed away on March 16, 2022, at the Mineral Point Health Services. He was born on December 15, 1960, in Darlington, WI. The son of Daryl “Bud” W. Hartwick and Mary E. Hartwick. At age 15, Michael moved to rural Gratiot where he began working for Arleigh Bondele. During these formidable years, he formed a strong work ethic. Following his time on the farm, he worked for Swiss Colony in Monroe, WI, as a forklift operator for 34 years, and most recently at Lactalis USA Inc. for 4 years.

Michael is survived by his parents Bud and Mary Hartwick; his son Devin (Denver Banfield) Hartwick of Darlington; his granddog Kyah; his best friend and the mother of their child, Laurie Bowen of Gratiot; his brother John (Connie) Hartwick of Dubuque; and his sister Becky Hartwick of Dubuque his second family: Arleigh (Donna) Bondele of rural Gratiot, Jane Bunnell Manesis of Leesburg, FL, Laurie (Jeff) Monson of Wiota, WI, LuAnn (Steve) Smith of Darlington, Gina (Joe) Reichling of Mineral Point, WI, and Felecia (Kyle) Meylor of rural Darlington. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother Pat.

Michael was involved in the Gratiot Sportsmen’s Club along with enjoying many other hobbies. Some of the hobbies that he enjoyed include his love for hunting deer, collecting John Deere items, the outdoors, cutting wood, going to tractor shows, “Taking a drive around the block”, shopping the best deals at St. Vincent De Paul, and spending time with his family and making memories that they will all cherish and fondly remember forever.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Road 78, South Wayne, WI 53587) with Rev. Myron Crawford officiating. Burial will be held at the West Wiota Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Wiota Lutheran Church from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Michael's name.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Michael’s name.

