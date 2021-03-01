Michael Edward Decot

Michael Edward Decot, 75, of Spring Green died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

He was born in Richland County on July 2, 1945 the son of John and Helen (Foreman) Decot. Mike served in the US Army from 1963-67, serving in Vietnam, being a helicopter gunner in 1965 and in the reactionary force in 1966. He received a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam. On May 23, 1970 Mike was united in marriage to Arlene Hines at the Chapel of the Bells in Reno, Nevada. Mike and Arlene moved back to Wisconsin in the late 1990s. Mike was a truck driver for over 45 years. He and Arlene enjoyed camping all around the United States and visiting with Mike’s army buddies. Mike was a member of the American Legion.

Mike is survived by his brother Richard Decot of Richland Center, grandson: Shawn R. (Katherine) Smith of Edmund, Oklahoma; great-granddaughter Erin Noelle Smith; special friends: Elaine DeQuasie, Betty Cook, Tom Aguras, Kenny Henkel; other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, wife Arlene, and daughter Bonnie Howard.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Monsignor Roger Scheckel officiating. The Local Military Memorial Honors Unit will provide military rites at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church following the mass.

Burial will be held in the Kings Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.

