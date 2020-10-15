Michael D. “Mike” Silbaugh

MIDDLETON – Michael D. “Mike” Silbaugh, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home in Middleton, Wis.

Mike was born in Cambridge, England on Feb. 19, 1955, the son of Dale L. Silbaugh and Eileen E. (Kirwan) Silbaugh. Mike’s father served in U.S. Air Force, so much of his childhood was spent traveling for his father’s military assignments. His mother was from Ireland, and his family spent time living in and visiting the country he forever loved. Mike’s family finally settled in Chicopee, Mass., where he graduated from high school. Mike then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army, receiving many awards and medals for his decades of service. Mike fought a long and brave battle with heart disease and beat the odds several times, extending his life by many years.

Mike embraced life vigorously, he loved a good debate and to make people laugh. He loved listening to loud music and collecting high quality speakers. He had a passion for gardening, flowers and birds (like his mother.) Mike enjoyed sitting out on his front porch with a thermos of coffee, catching some fresh air, people watching and sitting amongst his many treasures.

More than anything else, Mike loved his beautiful daughter, Eileen. Mike attended countless dance recitals and competitions where he proudly watched Eileen dance on stage. He fully encouraged and supported her love of the arts. He lived every day with wishes to spend every minute he could with her.

Mike had a sign in his house that read, “Find something that you would die for…and live for it.” For Mike…that was his daughter Eileen. One of Mike’s final wishes was to give Eileen her very own teacup poodle puppy to be a reminder of how much her daddy loved her, and to help comfort her during the difficult days ahead. The puppy, “Rosie” was placed in her arms on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, and Mike spent the last week of his life watching the pure love and joy this puppy brought to his daughter’s world. Wishes really do come true.

Mike is further survived by his twin brother, Patrick and his children, Sarah, Christy, Erin and Eileen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Daniel; and his infant daughter, Eileen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Private burial will follow.

Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

