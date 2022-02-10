Michael D. “Mike” Larsen

by Obituaries

STOUGHTON-Michael D. “Mike” Larsen, age 74, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Madison, with his children by his side.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1947, in Stoughton, the son of Martin and Fern (Leikness) Larsen. Michael graduated from Stoughton High School and UW-Madison, earning an engineering degree. He married Linda Hollfelder on May 5, 1984.

Mike served in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and traveled the world. He lived in Saigon, Vietnam, for many years as a civilian and worked on oil rigs overseas. Mike could fix anything, planted many vegetable gardens, had a deep appreciation for nature and loved cooking healthy food, often creating his own recipes. He made his own maple syrup from scratch from his trees. Mike knew everything about cars and a lot about life’s lessons. He enjoyed being on the water in his boat fishing and watching the sunsets. Mike loved turtles and his companion animals. Most of all, he loved his family and made sure he was the best dad he could be and there for both his family and friends. Mike was a calming presence amidst a storm.

Michael is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Ginger and Natalie Larsen; four sisters, Marcia (Gordon) Schmitt, Michele Ballering, Kristie (Gordon) Christy and Patricia Larsen; two sisters-in-law, Arlene McCord and Ginny Wildgruber; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darcy Williams; parents-in-law, Ted and Marie Hollfelder; niece, Elizabeth Williams; nephew, Michael Wildgruber; and two brothers-in-law, Gary Hollfelder and Felix Wildgruber.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.