Michael Cox

by Obituaries

June 12, 1944 – November 6, 2021 / Highland, WI – Michael Cox, age 77 years young, passed away at home on November 6, 2021.

Michael grew up on Oak Creek, WI, son of Harvey and Doris Cox. He was united in marriage with Loretta Cox on July 1, 1966 in Wisconsin Dells. Mike was a Corporal in the Marines and infantry training instructor at Camp Pendleton in San Diego from 1962 – 1966. He was a proud member of the Steamfitters Local 601 and enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his children, Gary (Melissa) Cox of Highland, WI, Wendell (Tricia) Cox of Rochester, WI, and Alex Cox of Jefferson, WI; his siblings, Lee, Bonnie, Sammy, Judy, Paul, Jim, Tim, and Joey; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, Lynn and Gregg.

Michael will be inurned at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery of Union Grove with full military honors.

Memorials may be made in Michael’s name to American Lung Association 13100 W. Lisbon Road Ste 700 Brookfield, WI 53005.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.