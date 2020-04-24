Michael Allan Schmelzer

Michael Allan Schmelzer, age 63, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born on December 19, 1956, the son of Norman and Delores Schmelzer. He grew up on Madison’s northside. He attended East High School. Mike married Rose Lien in 1977. They moved to Louisiana where he got started in the swimming pool business. They moved back to Wisconsin when Mike began working for Neumann Pools. He started his own business in 1990, USA Pool and Spa Services Inc., which he ran with his sons until he retired due to illness.

Mike was a hard worker and a talented man in his trade. He did much of the work on their cabin with his good friend Augie Beck and with his dog, Wyatt by his side. Mike was known for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Cameron, Logan and Ashley (Nick) Bennett; a granddaughter, Amalia Bennett; his mother, Delores Schmelzer; sisters, Sue (Steve) McCutchin, Julie (Jeff) Trimble, Lisa (Bob) Simmons; a brother, Tim (Mark Sweet) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman; his nephew, Adam Trimble and his father-in-law, Thayer “TC” Lien.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Shelter From the Storm or the Dane County Humane Society.

