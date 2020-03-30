Michael Alan Degnan

Michael Alan Degnan, age 31, passed away on Tuesday March 24th, unexpectedly at his home.

Mike was born on February 28th, 1989 in Madison, WI. He was the son of Alan (Archie) and Dorothy and survived by his siblings, Alex (Kayla) Degnan and Bethany (Brian) Poellinger. He leaves behind his love for his nieces and nephews; Pierson, Nora, Leo, Penelope, Eleanor and Breckum.

Mike lived an abundant, fulfilled and happy life full of laughter and love and wonderful experiences. He put a smile on the face of whomever he was with. Mike had a way of easing anxiety, assuring that there was so much living to be done, of making you feel loved and comfortable. He found so much joy through music, and his passion resided in his music show productions, Madtown Sound Culture. He had an incredible knowledge, love, and taste for good food, and supported local restaurants. His happy place was either grabbing a meal with a friend or snuggling up with his dog, Odie while reading a book or watching his favorite show. He was a man who appreciated the little things, among others, the outdoors and traveling. Mike leaves behind family and friends who will miss him deeply, and whom he cared for. During a time that can feel so isolating and alone, it is so important to reach out to those who you love. Mike was known for checking in on people and this should be done now, however safely, more than ever in his memory. His memory will continuously encourage us to embrace the time and life we have here, and to live fully. Until we meet again.

During the Covid-19 crisis, we are unable to have a gathering for Mike at this time. There will be a celebration of his life in the future for community and family. Please remember there is always light, even in the darkness. We can and will get through this together.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment Fund (http://lunney4healthyparks.org/friends-of-dane-county-parks-endowment-fund.html) in memory of Mike.

