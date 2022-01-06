Miami Marlins, Beloit Sky Carp to host joint fan fest at ABC Supply Stadium

by Site staff

SkyCarp Fest (Courtesy: SkyCarp)

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Sky Carp and Miami Marlins are bringing their first joint fan fest event to Beloit this January.

The first annual Sky Carp Fest will be held at the ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday, January 15, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM.

Attendees will be able to meet and greet the Miami Marlin guests, get autographs, and participate in question and answer sessions with the Sky Carp and Miami Marlins.

“We’re very excited to spend a day at the ballpark with the best fans in baseball,” Studer Family of Companies President Jonathan Griffith said in a press release. “Our team is very grateful to the Marlins for their dedication to our community and their eagerness to join us in hosting a fun, family-friendly event for fans of all ages at our stadium.”

The event is free for the public, and there will be games for prizes, samplings of potential new food items coming to the ballpark in 2022, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark. Organizers are also offering ice skating availability at The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium, for attendees who bring their own ice skates.

Watch for details about the event to be released in the week beforehand, on the Sky Carp social media accounts, including the line-up of Marlins guests.

Free tickets can be obtained at SkyCarp.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.