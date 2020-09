MIA/POW Chair of Honor unveiled at Capitol

Site staff by Site staff

State officials unveiled Friday the Wisconsin State Capitol POW/MIA Chair of Honor. It is part of the Veterans Monument located on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda.

The Chairs of Honor are found across the United States. They represent those service members who are unable to sit in them due to their sacrifices.

