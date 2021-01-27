MG&E warns of scam calls demanding payment

MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s utility companies says scammers are trying to take advantage of the fresh snow and cold temperatures.

Madison Gas and Electric says they’ve received a number of reports from customers who received an automated message demanding money or threatening service disconnections.

“This is an automated message from the disconnection department of Madison Gas and Electric to inform you that you will experience a disconnection within 30 minutes due to non-payment on the account,” is what one of the messages MG&E reported said.

MG&E stresses that the message is not legitimate and does not come from them, and is not how they conduct business. They’re also not disconnecting any customers at this time.

MG&E has more tips on how to spot similar scams on their website.

