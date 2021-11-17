MG&E: Customers can expect their energy bills to go up $25-$30/month this winter

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Prices are up across the board: on gifts, groceries, and gas. While there are ways to cut back in some aspects of life, energy bills are non-negotiable, and for those already struggling, yet another unavoidable, unaffordable expense.

How much more will I pay?

People heating their homes with natural gas can expect their bills to go up 30% this winter. Homeowners with propane and heating oil can expect to pay even more. MG&E says its customers will see their bills to go up $25 to $30 every month.

Why?

The simple answer: People are using more gas than there is. Nationwide, the gas supply is down about 5%. That translates to higher prices: double last year and the highest in more than a decade.

What can I do to lower my bill?

MG&E Corporate Communications Manager Steve Schultz shared a few ways customers can cut costs:

Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees during the day

Lower your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees at night

Check your furnace filter once a month and change/clean when dirty

Click here for more energy-saving tips, outlined by season.

I still can’t afford my bill. Where can I get help?

The United Way of Dane County operates a 24/7 tip line to connects families in need with places that can help. The organization has partnerships with hundreds of non-profits and government agencies that can help people afford their bills.

“While it might feel like the hardships of the pandemic are behind us, that’s really not the case for a lot of people,” said Ashley Reynolds, Director of Communications for the United Way of Dane County.

“People aren’t just experiencing hardships through the day. If you’re having trouble and you need a place to sleep for the night, there’s always a human voice who is able to listen on the other end of our 2-1-1 tip line to get you where you need to be.”

Anyone can call 2-1-1 for free to find help.

Click here to learn more about the United Way of Dane County.

Able to give?

Click here to learn more about the United Way’s ‘Seasons of Caring’ campaign to help families in need across Dane County.

