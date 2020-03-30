MFD suspends all burn permits amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Fire officials with the Madison Fire Department announced Monday that they are suspending all burn permits in the city of Madison, town of Blooming Grove and village of Shorewood Hills effective immediately.

According to a news release, the suspension is meant to keep Madison firefighters safe during Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order.

The release said prescribed burning often generates reports of smoke and/or fire. By suspending the permits, emergency responders will be able to reduce non-essential exposure.

